White Soul is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Bod-Yat .

Design

White Soul measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

White Soul has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her interior design is by Matteo Picchio Yacht Design.

White Soul also features naval architecture by Bodrum Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

White Soul has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

White Soul accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

White Soul flies the flag of British.