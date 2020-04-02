White Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

White Star measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.05 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

White Star has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Accommodation

White Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

White Star flies the flag of Italy.