White Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

White Star measures 47.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

White Star has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

White Star also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

White Star has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

White Star has a fuel capacity of 60,566 litres, and a water capacity of 10,220 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

White Star accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

White Star has a hull NB of T029.