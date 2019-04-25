White Swan is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

White Swan measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 125 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

White Swan has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

White Swan has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

White Swan has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

White Swan accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

White Swan is an ICS Class class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.