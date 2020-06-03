Read online now
Length 32.9m
Year 2000

White Wings

2000

Sail Yacht

White Wings is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Valena Yachting.

Design

White Wings measures 32.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.4 feet and a beam of 7.8 feet.

White Wings has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

White Wings has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

White Wings accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

White Wings flies the flag of Panama.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

13Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.8m

crew:

5

draft:

3.4m
