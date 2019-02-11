Whitefin is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1983 by Renaissance Yachts.

Design

Whitefin measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet.

Whitefin has a wood / epoxy hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Whitefin has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Whitefin has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Whitefin accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Whitefin flies the flag of the Netherlands.