Whitefin is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1983 by Renaissance Yachts.
Design
Whitefin measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet.
Whitefin has a wood / epoxy hull.Her exterior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Whitefin has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Whitefin has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.
Accommodation
Whitefin accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Whitefin flies the flag of the Netherlands.