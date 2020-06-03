Whitehawk is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1978 by Lie-Nielsen in Rockland Me, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Whitehawk is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1978 by Lie-Nielsen in Rockland Me, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Whitehawk measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 84 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Whitehawk has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Whitehawk also features naval architecture by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Whitehawk has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Whitehawk has a fuel capacity of 3,217 litres, and a water capacity of 2,840 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Whitehawk accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Whitehawk has a hull NB of 781.

Whitehawk flies the flag of the USA.