Why Worry is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Why Worry measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.

Why Worry has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Why Worry also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Why Worry has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Why Worry has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Why Worry accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Why Worry flies the flag of Italy.