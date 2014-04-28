Why Worry
2008|
Motor Yacht
Why Worry is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Maiora - Fipa Group.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Why Worry measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.
Why Worry has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Why Worry also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Why Worry has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Why Worry has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Why Worry accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Why Worry flies the flag of Italy.