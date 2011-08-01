Why Worry is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Why Worry measures 42.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.95 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by SA Aranha & Vasconcelos.

Why Worry also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Why Worry has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Why Worry accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Why Worry is MCA compliant. She has a White hull, whose NB is 10207.

Why Worry is an ABS Maltese Cross A1 MCA Compliant class yacht.