Length 42.75m
Year 2011
Why Worry
Motor Yacht
Why Worry is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Why Worry measures 42.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.95 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Her interior design is by SA Aranha & Vasconcelos.
Why Worry also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Why Worry has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Why Worry accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Why Worry is MCA compliant. She has a White hull, whose NB is 10207.
Why Worry is an ABS Maltese Cross A1 MCA Compliant class yacht.