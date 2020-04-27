Wild Kingdom is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport, in the United States.

Wild Kingdom is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Wild Kingdom measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 212 tonnes.

Wild Kingdom has a composite hull.

Model

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Wild Kingdom is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie.

Performance and Capabilities

Wild Kingdom has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Wild Kingdom has a fuel capacity of 20,819 litres.

Accommodation

Wild Kingdom accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wild Kingdom flies the flag of the USA.