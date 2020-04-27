Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.14m
Year 2011

Wild Kingdom

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Wild Kingdom is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Wild Kingdom measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 212 tonnes.

Wild Kingdom has a composite hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Model

Wild Kingdom is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie.

Performance and Capabilities

Wild Kingdom has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Wild Kingdom is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Wild Kingdom measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 212 tonnes.

Wild Kingdom has a composite hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Model

Wild Kingdom is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie.

Performance and Capabilities

Wild Kingdom has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Wild Kingdom has a fuel capacity of 20,819 litres.

Accommodation

Wild Kingdom accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wild Kingdom flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

5

draft:

1.83m
Other Westport yachts
Related News