Length 29.9m
Year 2017

Wild One

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Wild One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Riva Yacht, in Italy.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Wild One measures 29.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Wild One also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Performance and Capabilities

Wild One has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Wild One accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

26Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.7m

crew:

-

draft:

2.26m
