Length 24m
Year 1997
Wild Salmon
1997|
Sail Yacht
Wild Salmon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Dufour Yachts.
Design
Wild Salmon measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.60 feet.
Wild Salmon also features naval architecture by Philippe Briand.
Performance and Capabilities
Wild Salmon has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.
Wild Salmon has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Wild Salmon accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Wild Salmon is MCA compliant
Wild Salmon flies the flag of the UK.