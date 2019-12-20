Read online now
Length 24m
Year 1997

Wild Salmon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Dufour Yachts.

Design

Wild Salmon measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.60 feet.

Wild Salmon also features naval architecture by Philippe Briand.

Performance and Capabilities

Wild Salmon has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Wild Salmon has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Wild Salmon accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wild Salmon is MCA compliant

Wild Salmon flies the flag of the UK.

Build Team

