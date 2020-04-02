Wild Thyme is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti in Fano, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Wild Thyme measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Wild Thyme has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Wild Thyme also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Wild Thyme has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Wild Thyme is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti in Fano, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Wild Thyme measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Wild Thyme has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Wild Thyme also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Wild Thyme has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Wild Thyme has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Wild Thyme accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wild Thyme is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BC 102.

Wild Thyme is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.