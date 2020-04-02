Willow is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Willow measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Willow has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Willow also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Willow is a semi-custom Veloce 140 model.

Other yachts based on this Veloce 140 semi-custom model include: Drew, H.

Performance and Capabilities

Willow has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.50 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Willow has a hull NB of BF 205.

Willow flies the flag of Malta.