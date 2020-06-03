Wind of Change is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1988 by Brooke Marine , in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Wind of Change measures 29 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.8 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Wind of Change has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Wind of Change has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Wind of Change has a fuel capacity of 11,600 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Wind of Change accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wind of Change is a Hellenic Registry & German Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.