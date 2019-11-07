We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Wind Song VI
2005|
Motor Yacht
Wind Song VI is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Astondoa.
Design
Wind Song VI measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.02 metres and a beam of 7.03 metres.
Wind Song VI has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Wind Song VI also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Model
Wind Song VI is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.
Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.
Performance and Capabilities
Wind Song VI has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Accommodation
Wind Song VI accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.