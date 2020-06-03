Length 26.25m
Year 2014
WindQuest
2014|
Sail Yacht
WindQuest is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by JFA Chantier Naval, in France.
Design
WindQuest measures 26.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.24 feet and a beam of 11.93 feet.
WindQuest has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Marc Lombard.
Accommodation
WindQuest accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
WindQuest flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.