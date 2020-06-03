Read online now
Length 26.25m
Year 2014

WindQuest

2014

Sail Yacht

WindQuest is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by JFA Chantier Naval, in France.

Design

WindQuest measures 26.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.24 feet and a beam of 11.93 feet.

WindQuest has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Marc Lombard.

Accommodation

WindQuest accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

WindQuest flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

11.93m

crew:

-

draft:

2.24m
