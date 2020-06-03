Windridge K is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Swiftships , in the United States.

Windridge K is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Swiftships , in the United States.

Design

Windridge K measures 39.92 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Windridge K has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Windridge K also features naval architecture by Swiftships .

Performance and Capabilities

Windridge K has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Windridge K has a fuel capacity of 10,980 litres, and a water capacity of 3,790 litres.

Accommodation

Windridge K accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Windridge K flies the flag of USCG.