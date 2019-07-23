Windrose of Amsterdam is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Windrose of Amsterdam is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Design

Windrose of Amsterdam measures 46.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 139 tonnes.

Windrose of Amsterdam has an alustar hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Windrose of Amsterdam has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Windrose of Amsterdam has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

Accommodation

Windrose of Amsterdam accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Windrose of Amsterdam has a hull NB of 023.