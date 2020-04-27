Winning Drive is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport.

Winning Drive is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Winning Drive measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Winning Drive has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Winning Drive also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Winning Drive has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Winning Drive has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Accommodation

Winning Drive accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Winning Drive has a hull NB of 1520.