Winning Streak 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2013.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Winning Streak 2 measures 28.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 88 tonnes.

Winning Streak 2 has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Winning Streak 2 has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Winning Streak 2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Winning Streak 2 flies the flag of British.