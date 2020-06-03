WinWin is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Baltic Yachts in Jakobstad, Finland.

Design

WinWin measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.

WinWin has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Surge Projects.

Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.

WinWin also features naval architecture by Surge Projects.

Accommodation

WinWin accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.