Length 33m
Year 2014
WinWin
2014|
Sail Yacht
WinWin is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Baltic Yachts in Jakobstad, Finland.
Design
WinWin measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.
WinWin has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Surge Projects.
Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.
WinWin also features naval architecture by Surge Projects.
Accommodation
WinWin accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.