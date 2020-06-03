Wish is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Aegean Yacht, in Turkey.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Wish measures 24.90 feet in length and has a beam of 6.56 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 93 tonnes.

Wish has a wood / steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Wish also features naval architecture by Yavuz Mete.

Performance and Capabilities

Wish has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Wish has a fuel capacity of 5,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 825 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Wish accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Wish has a Dark Blue hull.

Wish flies the flag of Malta.