Wishing Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Trumpy.

Design

Wishing Star measures 25.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 5.50 feet.

Wishing Star has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Wishing Star has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Wishing Star has a fuel capacity of 5,337 litres, and a water capacity of 2,044 litres.

Accommodation

Wishing Star accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.