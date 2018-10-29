Wisp is a magnificent example of revivalist naval architecture by Hoek Design with interior architecture by Rhoades Young Design that fulfills her owner's brief for a supremely comfortable cruising yacht that may also indulge in some 'gentleman's racing'.

Her moderate draft underbody, carbon composite spars from Rondal, EC6 and Carbo-Link hybrid rigging and efficient sail handling systems are enhanced for performance, seaworthiness and ease of handling. The cutter-rig sailplan was designed for balance and simple handling while cruising and the possibility of using overlapping genoas for racing, with much thought going into the track positioning and winch sizes to handle the increased loads and speeds during regattas.

Rhoades Young Design, renowned for their sophisticated yet understated interiors, created a light, airy and calming ambience in which to travel the world - a style the owner summed up in the word 'jolly.' The principle veneer is a light oak that has been stained a soft, honey amber and care was taken to ensure a quiet and continuous flow in the wood's natural grain. This neutral background is contrasted with dark wenge inlays and high-quality fabrics in courageous colours.

A commitment to the owner's pure and simple aesthetic by the designers, combined with Royal Huisman's signature attention to quality construction and seaworthiness, has resulted in a fine gentleman's sailing yacht with ocean-going capability, comfort and performance.

Wisp was delivered to her owner in 2014.