Wisting is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Norwegian Navy.

Design

Wisting measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 162 tonnes.

Wisting has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Booth W Kelly.

Wisting also features naval architecture by Booth W Kelly .