Wizard is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Wizard measures 35.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 236 tonnes.

Wizard has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Wizard also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Wizard has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Wizard is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Wizard measures 35.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 236 tonnes.

Wizard has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Wizard also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Wizard has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Wizard has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Wizard has a hull NB of C.65.