Wizard
1998|
Motor Yacht
Wizard is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Mondomarine .
Design
Wizard measures 35.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 236 tonnes.
Wizard has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Aldo Cichero.
Wizard also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Wizard has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Wizard has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Wizard has a hull NB of C.65.