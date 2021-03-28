Wizard is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Yacht 2000 Shipyard.

Design

Wizard measures 24.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 35 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Wizard has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Wizard has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Wizard has a fuel capacity of 3,100 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Wizard accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wizard is a Rina Commercial class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.