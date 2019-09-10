Wow is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine .

Wow is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine .

Design

Wow measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.

Wow has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Wow also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Wow has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Wow has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Wow has a hull NB of 130/14.