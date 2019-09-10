Wow
2008|
Motor Yacht
Wow is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine .
Design
Wow measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.
Wow has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Wow also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Wow has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Wow has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Wow has a hull NB of 130/14.