WTR 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Euroyacht .

Design

WTR 3 measures 36.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

WTR 3 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by C.L.M. Project.

Her interior design is by Studio Neri Architetti.

WTR 3 also features naval architecture by Euroyacht .

Performance and Capabilities

WTR 3 has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

WTR 3 has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

WTR 3 accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins.

Other Specifications

WTR 3 has a hull NB of 119.