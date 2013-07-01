WV0104 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Van der Valk.

Design

WV0104 measures 27.6 metres in length and has a beam of 6.2 feet.

Her exterior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

WV0104 has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

WV0104 has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

WV0104 accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.