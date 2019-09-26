Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 42.2m
Year 2016

X

2016

|

Motor Yacht

X is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

X measures 42.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 feet and a beam of 8.80 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

X also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

X has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

X accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.8m

crew:

7

draft:

2.45m
Other Sanlorenzo yachts
Related News