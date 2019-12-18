X is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

X is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

X measures 47.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 429 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

X has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

X also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

X has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

X has a fuel capacity of 53,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

X accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

X has a hull NB of 636.

X is a Lloyd’s + 100A1, LMC class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.