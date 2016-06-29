X Large is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

X Large measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.32 feet.

X Large has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

X Large has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

X Large has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

X Large accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

X Large flies the flag of the UK.