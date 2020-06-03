Read online now
Length 27.6m
Year 2006

X-one

2006

|

Motor Yacht

X-one is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

X-one measures 27.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

X-one has a top speed of 28.00 knots.

X-one has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

X-one accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

