Length 27.6m
Year 2006
X-one
Motor Yacht
X-one is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
X-one measures 27.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
X-one has a top speed of 28.00 knots.
X-one has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.
Accommodation
X-one accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.