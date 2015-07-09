X5 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Design

X5 measures 40.16 metres in length and has a beam of 8.02 feet.

X5 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Princess Yachts.

Her interior design is by Fendi Casa.

X5 also features naval architecture by Princess Yachts and Bernard Olesinski.

Performance and Capabilities

X5 has a fuel capacity of 29,345 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

X5 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

X5 has a hull NB of 40M014.