Xasteria is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Perini Navi, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2019.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Xasteria measures 51.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.19 metres and a beam of 10.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 407 tonnes.

Xasteria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Xasteria also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Xasteria has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Xasteria has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Xasteria accommodates up to 10 guests .

Other Specifications

Xasteria is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2018.

Xasteria is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Maltese.