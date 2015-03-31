Read online now
Length 25m
Year 2006

XDM

2006

Motor Yacht

XDM is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

XDM measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

XDM has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Model

XDM is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, Champagne Lady, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

XDM has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines .

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

XDM accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

