XDM
2006|
Motor Yacht
XDM is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
XDM measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
XDM has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Model
XDM is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, Champagne Lady, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.
Performance and Capabilities
XDM has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines .
She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.
Accommodation
XDM accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.