Xnoi is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Perini Navi, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Xnoi measures 30.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 83 tonnes.

Xnoi has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Performance and Capabilities

Xnoi has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Xnoi has a fuel capacity of 4,100 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Xnoi accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.