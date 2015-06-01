XOS is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Saenz Yachts.

Design

XOS measures 32.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.

XOS has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Aprocos.

XOS also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

XOS has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

XOS accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.