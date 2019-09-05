Length 32m
Year 2001
XOXO
Motor Yacht
XOXO is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .
Design
XOXO measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.7 feet.
XOXO also features naval architecture by Mangusta (Overmarine).
Performance and Capabilities
XOXO has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.
XOXO has a fuel capacity of 4 litres, and a water capacity of 489 litres.
Accommodation
XOXO accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
XOXO flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.