Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 3 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32m
Year 2001

XOXO

2001

|

Motor Yacht

XOXO is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .

Design

XOXO measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.7 feet.

XOXO also features naval architecture by Mangusta (Overmarine).

Performance and Capabilities

XOXO has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

XOXO has a fuel capacity of 4 litres, and a water capacity of 489 litres.

Accommodation

XOXO accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

XOXO flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

32Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.7m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Overmarine yachts
Related News