XSR Series 85 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Sarp Yachts.

Sarp Yachts has founded one of the largest (10,000 m2) and most modern facilities in the Free Zone of Antalya in South Turkey.

Design

XSR Series 85 measures 25.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 80 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Red Yacht Design.

XSR Series 85 also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

XSR Series 85 has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

XSR Series 85 has a fuel capacity of 8,145 litres, and a water capacity of 2,390 litres.

She also has a range of 1,150 nautical miles.

Accommodation

XSR Series 85 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.