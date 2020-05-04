Xventure
Motor Yacht
Xventure is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2023 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.
Design
Xventure measures 56.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 10.90 feet.
Xventure has a steel hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.
Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.
Xventure also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Xventure has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Xventure has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Xventure accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.