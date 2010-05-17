Sailing yacht YII, launched by Dutch shipyard Holland Jachtbouw in 2006, is a fast cruising yacht designed from the outset to provide excellent performance. Constructed of aluminium, the 37 metre features design by Dixon Yacht Design and features collaboration with John Munford for her interiors.

YII was designed specifically to perform superbly in the frequent light winds of the Mediterranean while remaining stylish and neat on deck. A large rig with an exceptional sail area/ displacement ratio ensures she is able to make the most of light breezes.

On Deck

Dixon Yacht Design designed YII owner’s previous yacht and was again trusted with the job of turning his dream into a reality. A low profile, minimalist theme characterises the on deck areas of the luxury vessel and is evident throughout the design of deck house, the incorporation of a smart bimini and dodger system, and her helm consoles which feature touch screen technology.

The layout also sees semi-recessed headsail furlers, pop up cleats, a ‘through hull’ anchor system, deck-recessed Genoa tracks and cleverly-concealed hatch hinges.

Interiors

YII’s owner dictated her interiors be modern, comfortable, and impressive, a feat achieved through the use of pear wood panels with contrasting materials and furniture specifically designed to give the impression it’s floating. Evoking mostly an image of light and brightness, contrasting dark wenge sole and woven leather upholstery give texture and form.

Also below deck is the split-zone saloon that is both a dining area and comfortable relaxation space. Aft of the dining zone can also be found a study that leads through to the galley.

Accommodations

Quite unusually for a yacht of her type, YII’s owner and guest accommodations are located forward, and the crew’s quarters aft; the idea being that greater peace and privacy could be afforded to guests with today’s usual stern to mooring requirements.

Amongst her plush en suite accommodations are a generous Owner’s suite and two Guest cabins. Crew are catered for in three cabins, with the Captain having a private en suite Double.