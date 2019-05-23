We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.26m
Year 1994
Y-Not
Sail Yacht
Y-Not is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by CIM and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Y-Not measures 24.26 feet in length, with a max draft of 3 feet and a beam of 6 feet.
Y-Not also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Y-Not has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Y-Not accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.