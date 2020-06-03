Y0102 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Factoria Naval Marin in Marin, Spain.

Factoria Naval Marin was founded at the end of 2006. The shipyard, which employs more than 500 people, is able to build ships of up to 150 metres length and 21m beam. In addition to its two traditional slips, a third slip has been especially designed to work in a dry dock mode by means of a lock.

Design

Y0102 measures 59.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 10.70 feet.

Y0102 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Factoria Naval Marin.

Her interior design is by Casa .

Y0102 also features naval architecture by Acubens.

Performance and Capabilities

Y0102 has a fuel capacity of 135,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

Accommodation

Y0102 accommodates up to 13 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Y0102 has a hull NB of Y0102.