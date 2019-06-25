Y3K is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Wally, in Italy.

Y3K is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Wally, in Italy.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Y3K measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.90 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Y3K has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Wally.

Y3K also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Y3K has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Y3K has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Y3K accommodates up to 9 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Y3K has a hull NB of 100.3.