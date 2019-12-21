Y708 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Y708 measures 85.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 14.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,700 tonnes.

Y708 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lobanov Design.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Y708 also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Y708 has a top speed of 18.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Y708 has a fuel capacity of 280,000 litres.

Accommodation

Y708 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins.

Other Specifications

Y708 is MCA compliant

Y708 flies the flag of the Netherlands.