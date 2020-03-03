Y721 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2021 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Y721 measures 127.00 metres in length.

Accommodation

Y721 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Y721 has a hull NB of Y721.