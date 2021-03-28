Yaakun
1987|
Motor Yacht
Yaakun is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Design
Yaakun measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.62 metres and a beam of 9.75 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 972 tonnes.
Yaakun has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Nicolini.
Her interior design is by Claudio Zampetti.
Yaakun also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Performance and Capabilities
Yaakun has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Yaakun has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Yaakun accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.
Other Specifications
Yaakun has a hull NB of 187 / 1.