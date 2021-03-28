Yaakun is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .

Yaakun is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .

Design

Yaakun measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.62 metres and a beam of 9.75 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 972 tonnes.

Yaakun has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Nicolini.

Her interior design is by Claudio Zampetti.

Yaakun also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .

Performance and Capabilities

Yaakun has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Yaakun has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Yaakun accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yaakun has a hull NB of 187 / 1.